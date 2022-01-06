Prove partners with non-profit on digital identity to combat human trafficking

Prove has entered a new partnership with non-profit organization The Knoble. Prove will provide The Knoble’s Financial Crimes Working Group with both digital identity expertise and financial support, in order to fight human trafficking, scams, child exploitation, and elder abuse.

The Knoble and its network of experts often partner with companies and governments to mitigate risk to individuals and victims of abuse.

In 2021 alone, the organization partnered with 1,100 financial crimes professionals and 50 partner organizations, collaborating on seven strategic initiatives against “human crimes” globally.

The new affiliation with Prove will now enable the non-profit to have access to additional digital identity authentication, identity verification, and fraud prevention tools.

“The Knoble is excited to welcome Prove to its growing roster of financial services and experts,” says Ian Mitchell, founder and board chair of The Knoble.

“Prove’s expertise in digital identity verification drives immense value to our organization’s mission, further fueling our strategic initiatives and helping us put an end to these human crimes occurring daily,” Mitchell adds.

Prove’s phone-centric identity solutions were included on Deloitte’s 2021 Technology Fast 500 list, for the fifth year in a row.

“I’ve seen firsthand how technology can drive real change and make an impact on people’s daily lives,” comments Prove Co-founder and CEO Rodger Desai.

According to the executive, with digital transformation on the rise and mobile-first becoming the preferred method of monetary transactions, companies now have the opportunity to use existing technology to detect and fight several forms of human crimes.

“We feel honored to partner with The Knoble to extend our expertise to fight crimes that affect and exploit human beings,” says Desai.

Prove has also recently appointed John F. Woods to its board of directors, to further the company’s vision of a global digital ID.

