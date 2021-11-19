Recognition for digital ID service providers Socure, iProov, Prove, ForgeRock, BGMEA

In an eventful week for Digital ID service providers, Socure, iProov and Prove are included in Deloitte’s 2021 Technology Fast 500 list, ForgeRock ranked first in a Gartner test, and the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has won an award at the 25th World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2021) in Dhaka for biometric systems for factory workers.

Socure, iProov and Prove recognized by Deloitte

Socure was recognized by Deloitte as the fastest-growing identity verification vendor on its Technology Fast 500 list for the second year in a row.

“Deloitte’s recognition of Socure as one of the fastest-growing companies is another indicator of our market leadership in the identity verification space,” comments Founder and CEO of Socure Johnny Ayers.

Socure enables customers to verify a large number of consumers, increasing automation during the onboarding process, and reducing fraud-related losses.

“Which is why we have experienced massive business growth and wide adoption of our platform across so many different industries,” Ayers adds.

The recognition comes days after Socure raked in $450 million in an oversubscribed funding round at a $4.5 billion valuation.

iProov has made the list for the second year in a row, with a four-year growth rate of 1,889 percent for revenues from its biometric verification and liveness detection technology.

The list is based on revenue growth from 2017 to 2020, but iProov notes in its announcement that it has completed several major deals since then, including with the Australian Taxation Office and Jumio.

Responding to this growth, the company has grown its global team by 60 percent in the past 12 months.

Prove was also mentioned in Deloitte’s 2021 Technology Fast 500 list, for the fifth year in a row.

The company reported 671 percent growth in revenue between 2017 and 2020, and recently announced that its motion and gait recognition biometric technology has been deployed in 195 countries.

“Consumer adoption of digital channels skyrocketed during the pandemic, and as a result, businesses are relying on Prove to enable consumer experiences that are both secure and frictionless,” says Prove CEO Rodger Desai.

“Prove’s phone-centric identity continues to help companies of all sizes achieve these goals. We look forward to what’s to come.”

ForgeRock ranks first in Gartner’s report

The company ranked first in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Access Management for External Access Management Use Case category.

It also reached second place in Internal Access Management and Application Development Use Cases.

“We are honored to be recognized by Gartner twice in a single month for the strength of our Access Management capabilities,” comments ForgeRock CEO Fran Rosch.

“Our [Customer Identity Access Management] customers rely on us to deliver both safe and seamless experiences to engage their users and grow their businesses.”

The acknowledgment by Gartner follows ForgeRock’s deployment of its identity platform as part of Australia’s Digital Passenger Declaration (DPD) card application last week.

BGMEA awarded biometric award for digital ID solutions

The award was handed to BGMEA Director Rajiv Chowdhury by Shahid-Ul-Munirat, the vice-chairman of the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) for Asia-Pacific at WCIT 2021.

BGMEA won the award for its biometric database of garment workers, which the company started developing in 2013.

Today, the database is being used by about 2,500 member factories of BGMEA for more than four million workers every day.

The Association is also currently working on a biometric database of factory owners to facilitate the digitalization of government services.

Article Topics

awards | biometrics | Deloitte | digital identity | ForgeRock | Gartner | identity verification | iProov | Prove | Socure