Telpo showcases security prowess at education expo

Telpo says it participated for the sixth time at the China Public Security Expo (CPSE), an event hosted by the China Security and Protection Industry Association (CSPIA), thanks to its outstanding hardware and software, application and resource integration ability, keen market insight, and strong executive force in the Internet of Things (IoT) industry.

In a statement, Telpo said the CPSE has so far had 15 sessions with over 9,500 exhibitors and about one million professional visitors, and provides a broad and comprehensive platform for actors in the security industry to showcase their achievements and strides.

The CSPIA, the statement mentions, is a Chinese government-run body that works for the growth and development of the security industry and mostly rallies companies or institutions involved in security business such as CCTV, access control, manned security, alarm, biometrics, physical security, video, and audio intercom system.

Meanwhile, Telpo said it has also been cleared to take part this year, and for the first time, in the 81st China Education Equipment Exhibition organized by the China Educational Equipment Industry Association (CEEIA).

The expo slated for April 22-24 and will focus on national education policies that seek to promote the optimization and upgrading of the standards of participating enterprises and their products.

Held 80 times already since 1980, the education exhibition is among other things considered the largest, most influential, and most professional brand exhibition in the educational equipment industry in China and beyond, the Telpo statement mentions.

The company has rolled out smart solutions for clients in over 120 countries, and says it is also looking forward to providing more innovative terminals and solutions.

It recently launched the R55 robot waiter based on its computer vision technology.

Article Topics

biometrics | China | conferences | education | IoT | Telpo