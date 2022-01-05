Touchless demand, facial recognition drive 50 percent revenue increase for Orbbec

3D camera manufacturer Orbbec has reported a 50 percent year-over-year increase in revenue in 2021, driven by a 3D sensor development partnership with Microsoft, a threefold increase in its engineering team, and rapid growth in corporate customers worldwide.

According to Orbbec Co-founder and Chief Technical Officer David Chen, the substantial increase in revenue has been also driven by the demand for touchless solutions amidst the pandemic.

“Many industries, from autonomous service robotics to retail ordering and checkout kiosks, are growing quickly due to the demand for touchless solutions,” Chen explains.

According to the CTO, 3D sensors are necessary for robot navigation, facial recognition, touchless controls, room sensing, and several other applications.

“As a leading global manufacturer of 3D sensors, Orbbec has the resources and expertise to satisfy manufacturing requirements,” Chen adds.

In 2021 alone, the company has released a number of new sensors. These include a TOF (time-of-flight) sensor that scans moving objects with a depth-of-field range from 0.2 to five meters, an industrial-level 3D camera with ultra-high depth resolution and real-time 3D reconstruction, and a new processing board for 3D imaging applications.

“Orbbec continues to be a reliable, robust, and diversified supplier of world-class 3D imaging technology,” Chen says.

“While other suppliers are shrinking their offerings, Orbbec is expanding its capabilities and is ready to supply manufacturing needs in 2022 and beyond.”

3D | 3D sensors | biometrics | cameras | contactless | facial recognition | financial results | object recognition | Orbbec