Orbbec partners with Microsoft on 3D cameras with biometric application potential

Building on the plans Orbbec unveiled at CES 2021

Orbbec has started a new collaboration with Microsoft to develop 3D cameras based on the Azure Depth Platform, which could be used in face biometrics applications.

The devices will incorporate Microsoft’s 3D sensor technology and Orbbec’s camera design know-how.

The cameras will be manufactured by Orbbec with the goal of providing computer vision and AI developers with the tools to build solutions for a variety of industries, including logistics, robotics, retail, healthcare, and fitness, some of which may include biometrics.

The technology was first unveiled at CES 2021, where Orbbec showcased a new Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera product line with advanced features capable of enabling biometric deployments in challenging conditions.

“Orbbec’s long experience in manufacturing high-performance 3D cameras makes them a strong strategic partner for developing products based on Microsoft ToF technology and Azure,” said Cyrus Bamji, Microsoft partner hardware architect.

“This collaboration will accelerate the availability of ToF sensor cameras with advanced, embedded computing for developers and solution providers worldwide,” he added.

The novel cameras will support multiple ToF sensors, on-board depth computing, 6-axis IMU motion tracking, multi-camera synchronization, and other 3D imaging features.

ToF is a technology used to capture the position and shape of objects by using light, instead of ultrasound waves.

Via ToF sensors, the upcoming 3D camera line will be able to run advanced depth vision algorithms using onboard computing to convert raw data into precise depth images.

Through the new partnership with Microsoft, the devices will then connect to the Azure platform to provide companies with device management, data streaming, and AI analytics capabilities.

“Microsoft is a world leader in high-resolution ToF sensor technology and cloud-based service,” commented David Chen, co-founder, and director of engineering for Orbbec. “Its knowledge and intellectual property allow Orbbec to offer a full range of ToF cameras for the widest possible spectrum of uses.”

Planned for commercial release for 2022, the new ToF cameras will be first tested by Orbbec’s customers for early adoption and proof of concept operations.

“Orbbec is excited to join the Azure Depth Platform Program, to jointly develop solutions that will enhance the capabilities of both Orbbec and Microsoft’s customer and partner ecosystems,” Chen concluded.

Microsoft also recently expanded its voice biometrics capabilities through the acquisition of Nuance.

Article Topics

3D | biometrics | cameras | depth camera | facial recognition | Microsoft | Orbbec | research and development