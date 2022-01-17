Trulioo appoints new CPO to further product roadmap, expands in Ireland

Trulioo has appointed veteran product management expert Michael Ramsbacker as its new chief product officer, to add to a series of executive hires aimed at pushing ahead the company’s digital ID market growth pursuits.

The new appointee will oversee the launch of new digital identity verification solutions via Trulioo GlobalGateway. He is also expected to focus on developing intelligent workflow systems to maximize verification rates while optimizing user experience.

The former Vice President for Product Management at Mitek Systems will equally handle product plans which include the development of security features that factor in different biometric modalities and fraud signals that will help in the continuous evaluation of an identity’s trust and safety score.

Ramsbacker is credited for having led a global product strategy and roadmap development for the Mitek Systems’ digital identity portfolio which included biometric authentication and document verification. Prior to this role, he had served as Vice President of Product Management at Epsilon.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Michael to Trulioo. His immense product management acumen and industry experience in successfully deploying solutions globally will help catalyze the Trulioo product roadmap and ensure we continue meeting the diverse needs of our global customer base,” says Trulioo CEO Steve Munford.

Speaking on his appointment, the new CPO comments: “I look forward to contributing to and expanding the game-changing digital identity verification solutions at Trulioo as digital transformation continues to accelerate across the globe. The team at Trulioo is collectively working towards the goal of ensuring nobody is left behind in the digital economy, and I’m thrilled to be a part of this mission.”

Trulioo expands digital ID services in Ireland

Meanwhile, digital identity verification services will be enhanced in Ireland through Trulioo’s GlobalGateway, allowing many organizations to have access to more than 450 data types to conduct KYC and AML-compliant digital ID checks on consumers. This will enhance trust between user organizations and their customers, according to a company press release.

Per the release, the move means that organizations will henceforth be able to dependably verify aspects such as age, identity and addresses of their customers within the ambits of data privacy laws like the EU’s GDPR.

“By forging deep partnerships with identity data providers globally, Trulioo has accumulated the world’s most expansive collection of identity data and tools. We continue to seek out the most optimal partners in order to meet the evolving needs of our customers around the world. We’re thrilled to expand Trulioo coverage in Ireland to facilitate improved digital onboarding for a consumer market of over 5 million people,” Munford states.

The GlobalGateway platform is Trulioo flagship ID verification service, and its adoption by PassFort was unveiled just weeks ago.

