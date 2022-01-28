FB pixel

Why deepfakes aren’t the real challenge for remote biometrics – EAB virtual lunch talk

Why deepfakes aren’t the real challenge for remote biometrics – EAB virtual lunch talk
Online
February 22, 2022 at 12:30-1:30pm CEST

The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) is hosting a presentation focused on deepfakes and automated identity verification.

While liveness detection is a trusted mechanism to secure the real user’s presence, deepfakes are now creating new attack vectors. This presentation will explore what deepfakes are, what biometrics can do to combat them and if they the real challenge for identity verification.

Ann-Kathrin Freiberg of BioID will be leading the discussion.

Attendance is free but registration is required.

