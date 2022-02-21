FacePhi expands face biometrics and passive liveness detection to ridesharing

Spain’s FacePhi is extending its selfie biometrics to the shared mobility industry with the announcement that carsharing service WiBLE is using it for remote customer onboarding.

WiBLE is a carsharing service promoted by Repsol and Kia, and its integration of FacePhi’s biometrics enables WiBLE app users to register as customers in two steps that can take as little as five seconds, according to the announcement.

Photos of both sides of an ID document and a selfie analyzed with passive liveness detection technology are all FacePhi’s new customer needs to provide vehicle booking, opening, and driving services. The ID document check is completed with optical character recognition (OCR) for automated data collection.

WiBLE CEO Carlos Blanco says the company looks for technology leaders like FacePhi to partner with.

“Entering the shared mobility industry, within the carsharing branch with WiBLE, allows us to access a sector with great potential and increasing demand, as it represents an efficient mobility alternative,” says Javier Mira, president and CEO of FacePhi. “The incorporation of our identity verification technology will also make it possible to convert the shared vehicle rental process into a more agile, dynamic, easy and secure experience.”

Environmental sustainability is also part of WiBLE’s pitch, with its fleet of electric and hybrid vehicles, and FacePhi says it contributes to this effort by digitizing clerical processes.

Mira attributed FacePhi’s record growth in 2021 to its deployment of biometrics for multiple new geographies and industry markets, including travel and transport.

