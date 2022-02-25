IDSA digital ID security awareness campaign continues with 2022 Identity Management Day

The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) plans to use this year’s Identity Management Day billed for April 12 to carry out sensitization on the importance of securing and managing digital IDs.

According to an announcement, the year’s event, held as last year in partnership with the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA), will focus on the dangers of not properly securing identities and related access credentials, with the NCA providing guidance for consumers to ensure that their digital identities are protected through online security awareness and best practices.

The IDSA celebrated the first-ever Identity Management Day last year to broaden its campaign for a more secure digital ID ecosystem.

ID Management Day was instituted with the intention to educate business leaders, IT decision makers, and members of the general public on the usefulness of identity management and key aspects such as governance, identity-centric security best practices, processes, and technology.

“Attacks over the past year on SolarWinds and Colonial Pipeline had massive repercussions, and yet neither was carried out via new techniques,” says Julie Smith, executive director of the IDSA. “Both were the result of inadequate identity management practices. The SolarWinds and Colonial Pipeline breaches should be a rally cry for implementing basic identity management principles and evidence that an identity-related breach can happen to an organization of any size and have significant repercussions to critical infrastructure and supply chains. The goal of Identity Management Day is to raise awareness, share best practices, and inspire individuals and organizations of all sizes to act, so that failure to implement basic identity management best practices doesn’t result in the next headline breach.”

Lisa Plaggemier, interim executive director of the National Cybersecurity Alliance holds that improving security for online identities can be achieved through methods like multi-factor authentication or the use of password managers.

To Ravi Erukulla, VP, Analyst Relations and Customer Advocacy at Saviynt and Chairman of Identity Management Day, managing risk and security in a work-from-anywhere world remains challenging for enterprises and SMBs alike as digital transformation continues to accelerate in a pandemic era.

The IDSA invites participation in the campaign either by becoming an ‘Identity Management Champion,’ submitting a nomination for an Identity Management Award, sharing best practices or joining the conversation on their social media pages.

Meanwhile, ahead of the event in April, the IDSA has also launched a call for submission of entries for the Identity Management Awards.

In an announcement, the IDSA said applicants have until Friday March 25, 2022 to submit nominations.

The awards will be presented in four categories this year: Identity Management Project of the Year – Enterprise; Identity Management Project of the Year – SMB; Best Identity-Based Zero Trust Initiative, and Identity Management Leader of the Year.

IDSA specifies that the Identity Management Project of the Year and Best Identity-Based Zero Trust Initiative awards are end user focused, and vendors must submit with an end user in order to be considered.

The winners will be selected by a panel of judges and the results unveiled on Identity Management Day April 12, 2022.

