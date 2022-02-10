IFSEC International

ExCel London

May 17 – 19, 2022

IFSEC International, Europe’s leading integrated security event, is getting ready to welcome security professionals back to ExCeL London on 17-19 May 2022. IFSEC International is your first opportunity to network and do business with the entire security buying chain face-to-face: manufacturers, installers and integrators, distributors, consultants, and end-users.

It’s also the first chance to see innovative approaches to security technologies coming to the market such as how thermal surveillance cameras can be deployed to manage Covid-19, and the latest evolutions in touch free biometrics.

Article Topics

biometrics | conferences | IFSEC | surveillance