Liminal chooses four new principal advisors as part of growth strategy

Liminal, a digital identity advisory firm, is adding Andrew Shikiar, Baker Nanduru, Gilad Rosner, and Kalpashree Gupta as its new principal advisors to help the company achieve its strategic growth objectives and market expansion goals.

The principal advisors are to work alongside Liminal’s advisory services team, focusing on supporting its clients with transaction services, growth strategies, and market intelligence. The new hires are said to specialize in backgrounds such as strategy, product leadership, marketing, and go-to-market innovation.

Shikiar, the current executive director and CMO of the FIDO Alliance, is described by Liminal as having extensive experience driving awareness and adoption of a variety of emerging B2B technologies. Shikiar’s background includes involvement in identity and multi-stakeholder organizations since 2001, when he recruited initial participants to the Liberty Alliance, and served as a group manager for Sun Microsystems’ identity management products and services. Shikiar says about his new role, “Identity is at the root of all interactions and commerce, and I’m pleased to work with Liminal in an advisory capacity to help its clients navigate this increasingly dynamic landscape.”

Nanduru’s most recent role was as product executive at McAfee, where he is said to have managed a $2 billion consumer product portfolio including security, identity, privacy, trust and IoT solutions serving over 100 million paid consumers globally. He also led productivity and collaboration on SaaS products at GoDaddy, and held leadership roles in strategy, marketing, operations, and engineering at Symantec.

Rosner is a visiting researcher at the Horizon Digital Economy Research Institute and a member of the UK Cabinet Office Privacy and Consumer Advisory Group. The 25-year-IT veteran is summarized by Liminal as an expert on the public policy of digital identity and researches on a broad range of issues, including GDPR, emotional AI, ID in connected cars, biometrics, and de-identification. His research is said to have been used by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada and the UK House of Commons Science & Technology Committee.

Gupta, an entrepreneur and product management leader, is said to bring over 15 years of experience in product, marketing, analytics and fraud risk management for new customer acquisition and deepening existing customer relationships for B2C and B2B businesses. Liminal says she worked at companies such as Early Warning Services/Zelle, American Express, General Electric and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Commenting on the new principal advisors, Travis Jarae. CEO of Liminal, says, “We are thrilled to welcome Andrew, Baker, Gilad, and Kalpa to our roster of Principal Advisors. We look forward to bringing their unparalleled expertise and access to the market to our clients globally.”

