Oosto reveals seaport logistics deployment of facial recognition, explores video AI use cases

Leading Israeli logistics company Group 207 is using Oosto’s facial recognition among its video surveillance tools at the Post of Ashdod, a major seaport in the country.

Group 207 selected Oosto’s OnAccess access control solution for artificial intelligence-powered computer vision, according to the announcement, reducing waiting times for cargo drivers by 15 to 20 minutes each on average. OnAccess is used to authenticate cargo and ground handling personnel for biometric security screening at the 70,000 square-meter facility.

Previous to the facial recognition solution’s deployment, drivers at the Israeli seaport had experienced frustration with long lineups and inefficiencies, Oosto says.

“Before we implemented Oosto’s facial recognition solution, we had a problem with identification which required a truck driver to provide his paperwork to a receptionist who would then work to identify the driver and certify that the paperwork was correct,” states Ofer Margules, COO of Group 207. “Now, we don’t need the paperwork, we don’t need the receptionist. The truck driver just goes to a kiosk, the system recognizes the driver and he can access the cargo he came for. Today, if you ask any driver at this port where the most convenient place to get logistics services in terminals is, they will definitely tell you it’s Group 207.”

The implementation is described in some detail in a promotional video from the companies.

“We are thrilled that Group 207 has chosen to partner with Oosto on this top-priority endeavor,” Ofer Schmidt, Oosto’s sales director for central Europe and Israel, says. “This demonstrates the value that real-time facial recognition can offer logistics service providers in today’s capacity-constrained supply chain environment. We can accurately measure the man-hours saved, both on the part of the drivers and in terms of Group 207’s own manpower, and deliver a rapid return on investment.”

Expanding use cases for facial recognition and AI video surveillance

A post to Oosto’s Vision AI blog reviews the history of security cameras, and outlines a range of uses for video surveillance technology.

The half-dozen uses reviewed in the post include the addition of intelligence through video analytics, including facial recognition, to provide actionable insights companies can use to protect their people and assets. Real-time identification of persons of interest, anti-money laundering compliance, workplace safety improvements, behavior recognition, and forensics applications are also explained in the post.

Oosto has also published a white paper on ‘Moving beyond CCTVs limited out-of-the-box video analytics’ to explore how existing camera systems can be upgraded with video analytics to improve day-to-day operations.

