Partnerships to open new biometrics markets for Vsblty, 1Kosmos and Invixium

Western Europe, India and Saudi Arabia are some of the markets being opened up for three North American biometrics firms thanks to a series of new partnerships and technologies.

Vsblty partners with Farleigh Group to tackle EU security tech market

Security and retail analytics firm Vsblty announces a new partnership, this time with Farleigh Consultants, a division of UK-based Profile Security Group to market security solutions in the UK and the EU.

Farleigh claims to be committed to public safety and the ethical use and protection of personal data. It will offer Vsblty’s technology as a fully GDPR-compliant solution.

“We are excited to be represented by Farleigh Consultants whose Profile Security roots will enable us to grow our security technology presence throughout the UK and Western Europe,” comments Vsblty Co-founder and CEO Jay Hutton.

“The application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to shield properties, buildings, and other venues is transforming security measures worldwide.”

Freddie Parkinson, Farleigh Consultants’ operations director, adds, “As a security solutions provider, we recognize that Vsblty’s state-of-the-art technology such as weapon identification, facial recognition, license plate recall and zone intrusion software adds an important new dimension to safeguarding property.

“Vsblty software modules are designed to create a virtual perimeter around protected sites and will address a critical need for new, advanced layers of security for our clients.”

Vsblty announced strong earnings for Q3 2021 based on strong sales of both retail and security solutions and plans to collaborate with Phoenix Vision to build a ‘media network’ of more than 600 Smart Retail-enabled convenience stores in the U.S.

1Kosmos brings multi-factor authentication to iValue’s offering

Digital assets management and protection firm iValue is partnering with passwordless and workforce secure digital identity provider 1Kosmos to make use of its multi-factor authentication solutions, reports Channel Drive. iValue works with more than 6,000 firms across India.

“Businesses in India today, are aggressively looking to upgrade their cybersecurity solutions to strengthen their access-management system and better secure their data and assets against all kinds of cyberattacks,” comments Siddharth Gandhi, COO APAC at 1Kosmos. “iValue is a lionized partner as we look to expand in India.”

1Kosmos recently revealed a doubling of staff and 5x growth in passwordless biometrics customers in its first commercial year.

Invixium launches new dual-biometric device, signs distribution contract

Biometric access control and workforce management specialist Invixium is adding a new, affordable dual-biometric device to its range. Aimed at helping firms take the plunge with biometric access control, the TFACE provides both face recognition and fingerprint authentication in less than one second, as well as mobile credentials.

The unit offers mask detection within its face biometrics and can handle up to 25,000 user profiles for 1:N facial recognition. It can also require a digital or RFID card or QR code and a PIN for increased security.

“TFACE is our latest answer to today’s strict demands for workplace security,” says Shiraz Kapadia, CEO and president at Invixium. “Not every workforce demands the power of [premium range] TITAN – TFACE is our response to this because it combines the security of face recognition with an affordable price point for first-time biometric installations or new installations that replace antiquated biometrics with face recognition.”

Canada-based Invixium also announces Saudisoft as a distributor for Saudi Arabia. Saudisoft is a provider of integrated hardware and software and now offers the full Invixium range of biometric and card readers.

“Invixium’s innovative pace and focus on customer experience matches our core values,” comments Mohammed Awaga, CEO at Saudisoft. “We are proud to offer our customers leading technologies that improve the way their businesses work. Invixium solutions like multi-biometric security, touchless biometrics, mobile access control, and wellness screening will all contribute to a safer, more productive work environment for our customers.”

