Trusona appointed to FIDO Alliance Board, Toppan biometrics achieve certifications

Two companies have each moved steps toward the adoption of biometric, passwordless authentication architectures designed by the FIDO Alliance.

Specifically, Trusona was appointed to the FIDO Alliance Board, and Toppan iDGate obtained three different certifications; for UAF, U2F, and FIDO2, respectively.

Trusona appointed to FIDO Alliance Board of Directors

The move will see Trusona’s Chief Experience Officer Kevin Goldman appointed as the Primary Board Delegate to FIDO’s board from the company..

Goldman has extensive experience in the user experience (UX) and usability experience industry.

“We’re poised to resolve the universal friction of passwords,” Goldman says of the news. “It’ll take more than specifications, bits and bytes because there are too many old-school password-related behaviors to change. Too many security initiatives start with technology instead of people — until now. This is about increasing security with experiences people prefer. It’s about the human side of cybersecurity. It’s about precisely measuring and removing friction from user journeys, so everyone in the world can carry on with their digital lives effortlessly and securely.”

Trusona launched an app-less MFA solution to enable the use of mobile device biometrics for FIDO passwordless authentication last year.

The company has also collaborated directly with the FIDO Alliance before, through the organization’s UX Task Force, a team focusing on the exploration of user journeys and establishment of FIDO UX best practices to make authentication without passwords more intuitive.

iDGate achieves FIDO’s core certifications

Toppan iDGate has obtained the UAF, U2F, and FIDO2 certifications from the FIDO Alliance.

According to the company, the move highlights iDGate’s commitment to tackling phishing attacks around the world by using soft token solutions, Al-powered facial recognition and selfie biometric match-on-card technology.

“Toppan iDGate is probably the only solution vendor in the market that supports on-premises or private cloud deployment with friendly integrations, particularly targeting complex banking security infrastructures and core environments,” comments the Toppan Head of International Sales Eric Chow.

Toppan iDGate also recently ranked among the top-20 companies in face biometrics accuracy in NIST verification testing.

“Our authentication methods are exceptionally essential for use cases like passwordless login, cashless payment, eKYC, account onboarding, and consumer authentication,” Chow concludes.

