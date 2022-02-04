Vivoka and ID R&D expand voice biometrics partnership, explore new use cases

ID R&D and Vivoka have jointly published a video exploring five use cases for voice biometrics they are currently working on.

The companies entered a partnership in November 2021 to integrate voice biometrics into the Vivoka Voice Development Kit.

The first use case explored relates to smart speakers. Vivoka states that, despite the proliferation of smart speaker technology today, stronger authentication will be required to enable access to more personal information and secure tasks and transactions.

“To be embraced by users, authentication has to be a natural extension of the interface, this is where voice biometrics come in.”

To this end, voice recognition’s anti-spoofing technologies should also be developed further.

The second use case mentioned in the Vivoka video is self-service kiosks, whose applications, according to the company, have increased substantially during the pandemic, driven by a necessity of contactless solutions.

“Automated speech recognition (ASR) systems can handle complex queries, confirm the information in orders, and more. With a short enrollment [process], customers can also authenticate via voice biometrics so that they don’t have to enter payment info during future visits.”

Thirdly, Vivoka discusses voice biometrics for physical access control, and how “what you are” technologies are inherently more secure than “what you have.”

“Voice biometrics can also be easily paired with face biometrics for an added layer of security, without any additional effort from the user.”

Fourth on Vivoka’s list of emerging use cases is voice biometrics for speaker identification in voice transcription.

“Accurate speaker diarization and voice biometrics capabilities offer a major boost in transcription productivity and efficiency,” the company says.

Finally, the Vivoka video mentions biometrics for voice bots, and how the technology could now be used to enable access to protected personal information such as lab results from your GP, or securely transfer funds or make payments.

“Adding voice biometrics to deployments powered by ASR offers users a frictionless experience, and helps companies differentiate their service to drive loyalty and create brand ambassadors.”

