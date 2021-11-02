ID R&D voice biometrics integrated into development kit for easy IoT deployment

Voice biometrics from ID R&D have been integrated with the Vivoka Voice Development Kit to give developers a simple way to build personalization and authentication into internet of things products and new applications for voice.

The integration simplifies the building and testing of applications with advanced voice biometrics, according to the company announcement.

Vivoka provides what it describes as a user-friendly graphical interface to remove complexity from voice software development, and its SDK includes a complete set of tools from various providers for building modern voice applications. The specialized SDK allows businesses and developers to configure offline voice solutions with one or more advanced voice capabilities with the same platform.

The move continues a series of integrations of ID R&D’s biometrics since the company was acquired by Mitek earlier this year. Those deals have included voice technology deals with Thales and Ingressio.

“Biometrics has the unique ability to bring instant personalization and authentication to voice-enabled applications and devices of all kinds,” comments Alexey Khitrov, ID R&D CEO. “It’s a natural fit and completely frictionless for users who don’t need to do anything other than speak their request in order for the system to quickly and accurately identify them. Running voice biometrics at the edge brings never-before realized value to smart speakers, smart cameras, connected cars, robotics and more.”

ID R&D’s voice biometrics can run on a neural processing unit (NPU) with high accuracy and speed, the company says. The algorithm works with very short utterances, and ID R&D’s voice presentation attack detection (PAD) technology is also included in the Vivoka V3 VDK.

The accuracy of ID R&D’s speaker recognition was confirmed by its strong finish in the SdSV Challenge 2021 earlier this year.

“As the voice market continues to evolve, new use cases for speech technology will benefit from faster and easier ways for developers and companies to build and test their ideas. Our partnership with ID R&D provides access to state-of-the-art voice biometrics through our Voice Development Kit, opening up new possibilities for our customers to utilize speech technology to create better, more secure user experiences,” states William Simonin, CEO at Vivoka.

Article Topics

authentication | biometrics | biometrics at the edge | ID R&D | IoT | personalization | research and development | SDK | Vivoka | voice biometrics