Idemia face, ID R&D voice, Aware fingerprint biometrics score top biometric accuracy rankings

DHS Rally, NIST PFT III and SdSV Challenge results impress

Leading biometric accuracy results have been announced in different modalities by Idemia, ID R&D and Aware in a trio of evaluations by government and independent bodies. The results show Idemia’s performance in facial recognition for masked and unmasked faces, ID R&D’s in short-duration speaker recognition, and Aware’s in proprietary fingerprint template generation and matching.

Idemia achieves top accuracy results in DHS Rally

Idemia has scored impressive results with its facial recognition technology in the 2020 Biometric Technology Rally organized by the U.S Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate (DHS S&T), achieving top accuracy results in identifying faces with or without masks.

The company says it ranked among the top three throughout the exhibition as its algorithm achieved biometric accuracy results of 99.5 percent True Identification Rate without a mask, and its acquisition technology achieved over 95 percent accuracy with a mask. Its algorithms also showed exceptional biometric performance for efficiency and user satisfaction.

The goal of the DHS Rally is to give biometrics industry players the chance to come up with solutions that can meet the realities of the pandemic era, including mask wearing.

“The strong performance of IDEMIA’s biometric technology at the Biometric Technology Rally is a testament to IDEMIA’s 40+ years of leadership in the industry and our commitment to developing the best available solutions for public security, civil identity, border control and enterprise access control challenges. The 2020 Rally was truly an exciting event as we worked alongside other industry leaders to help enable a seamless identification process, even while individuals are wearing masks,” said Lisa Sullivan, Vice President of Transportation at Idemia.

The Rally is among DHS’ efforts towards making available to travelers low-touch options when passing through high-traffic areas with advances in contactless solutions from biometrics providers.

ID R&D wins short-duration speaker verification challenge

ID R&D has won first place in a global challenge for biometric speaker verification with short speech samples.

The Short-duration Speaker Verification (SdSV) Challenge 2021 evaluated technologies for text-independent speaker verification through a microphone from 24 participants. ID R&D topped the leaderboard with a 0.0319 minimum detection cost function (MinDCF).

The challenge focused on the challenge of cross-lingual speaker verification, which is traditionally very difficult with short-duration speech samples due to the importance of phonetic content. Test subjects in the SdSV Challenge 2021 spoke different languages, English and Persian, for biometric enrollment and verification.

“Consumer interest in voice as a user interface is on the rise, driven by demand for touchless, on-the-go interactions. The ability to quickly and accurately recognize a speaker in text independent mode opens the door to effortless personalization and a level of security that was previously impossible,” says Alexey Khitrov, president at ID R&D. “The SdSV Challenge is the leading benchmark for speaker verification in the microphone channel. Our first place ranking demonstrates the company’s commitment to pushing voice biometrics beyond the call center to power the next generation of voice-enabled applications and devices.”

The ability to deliver accurate text independent voice biometrics in the microphone channel can address consumer demand for convenience and personalization with frictionless security in use cases including device unlocking, application authentication, personalized interactions with smart devices, and voice-authorized payments.

ID R&D has also scored leading results in NIST’s Speaker Recognition Evaluation for its biometric performance in the telephone and call center channel.

Aware successfully passes NIST PFT III evaluation

Aware’s fingerprint biometric technology has successfully passed the Proprietary Fingerprint Template (PFT) III evaluation from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), making it one of only five companies in the world to do so.

The evaluation document shows Aware’s Nexa Fingerprint 2.2 software was tested for feature extraction and template matching.j

The test results give Aware a third-place ranking for single fingerprint biometric performance and second for multiple finger fusion.

Aware also scored a top ranking in the recent NIST MINEX III biometric performance evaluation, and the company says the combined results show its status as the globe’s top 1:1 fingerprint matching and template generation vendor.

U.S. federal government programs use Aware’s 1:1 and 1:N fingerprint verification and identification technology, and the latest NIST test demonstrates the company’s commitment to research and development in fingerprint biometrics and solidifying its position a leading U.S.-based provider.

“Top level performance and accuracy are critical elements of any fingerprint matching solution, and Aware’s completion of the PFT III evaluation continues to solidify our position amongst the elite in the industry,” comments Dr. Mohamed Lazzouni, chief technology officer at Aware. “When combined with our recently announced top ranking in NIST’s MINEX III evaluation, Aware’s longstanding commitment to accuracy and performance becomes clear. We are proud of these results, and to be counted among the very best performers in the world.”

The PFT III test goes beyond the PFT II test by evaluating a 1:N automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) on a larger, more diverse dataset.

With files from Chris Burt.

Article Topics

accuracy | algorithms | Aware | biometrics | biometrics research | DHS | facial recognition | fingerprint recognition | ID R&D | IDEMIA | NIST | speaker verification | testing