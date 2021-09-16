Ingressio time and attendance app features voice biometrics from ID R&D

App lets employees clock in and out from unsupervised locations

Software development company Ingressio has released a new mobile time and attendance app with voice biometrics capabilities supplied by ID R&D.

Dubbed MOVI, the solution is designed to simplify the user experience, and enable employees to clock in and out from unsupervised locations.

MOVI’s voice biometric features are the result of a new partnership between Ingressio and ID R&D, and as such, the app also includes anti-spoofing to go with GPS location tracking capabilities.

“Ingressio’s innovative use of voice biometrics in the MOVI mobile app brings greater flexibility and ease of use to an increasingly mobile and remote workforce,” commented ID R&D CEO Alexey Khitrov.

“Our teams share a commitment to using breakthrough, unique technologies to remove friction from the user experience at every step of the journey – and authentication is no exception,” he added.

The release of the new time and attendance app is aimed at extending the capabilities of Ingressio’s Control de Asistencia cloud attendance platform.

According to Ingressio, during the past year, the number of employees using the software as a service (SaaS) attendance platform doubled due to the pandemic, reaching more than 230,000 daily users and millions of transactions per month across 4,200 locations in Latin America.

Now, Ingressio will leverage its partnership with ID R&D to continue its growth, and improve the development of the MOVI app further, according to the announcement.

“After an extensive search for the right business partner for the integration of voice recognition for our SaaS attendance platform, as well as identity services to third parties we have selected ID R&D,” said Ingressio General Direct Humberto López Gallegos.

“We are excited about the innovation and added value that we will build together for the benefit of our customers. It’s all about people,” he concluded.

