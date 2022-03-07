Biometric Signature ID wins US government market access with GSA contract

Biometric Signature ID (BSI) has been awarded a U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract.

The move will enable the company to supply commercial goods and services to the Federal Government via the GSA Advantage system, including Biometric Signature ID’s user authentication suite that comprises the BioSig-ID, BioProof-ID, and BioTect-ID solutions.

“This contract significantly opens up more markets, affording us an opportunity to provide all federal branches access to our highly secure gesture biometric authentication technology,” comments BSI CEO Jeff Maynard.

From a technical standpoint, the firm’s biometric technology relies on gestures, which according to Maynard can be reset at any time.

Using the software, users can create a four-character password with their finger or mouse on a drawing pad that appears at login on their device.

“As you create your password, your distinct biometric writing patterns including angle, speed, length, order, etc. are compared to your initial enrollment template,” Maynard says.

“If your unique pattern does not match, imposters are stopped from accessing devices and accounts. Writing four characters is all it takes to keep your data and records safe. Use BioSig-ID on any device, no software downloads, no additional hardware.”

BSI’s biometrics tools were also recently utilized to reveal hundreds of cheating cases from mortgage loan officers (MLOs) in California.

