Comcorp’s Curata face biometrics selected by South African credit bureau

Remote onboarding and fraud prevention software provider Comcorp’s anti-fraud identity biometric solution has been selected by South Africa’s TPN Credit Bureau to mitigate fraud risks.

Curata, Comcorp’s face biometrics authentication software, can verify identities while also collecting POPI (Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2013) compliant consent.

Using the solution, users will be able to take a selfie on their phone that will then be matched with the biometric registry of the country’s National Identity System (NIS).

The software will also reportedly include liveness detection capabilities to prevent biometric spoofing and presentation attacks.

Commenting on the news, South Africa-based Comcorp said that while the biometric solution has initially been focused on the financial services sector, it could be potentially utilized in other industry sectors as well.

These include helping insurance, and telecommunication businesses to comply with know-your-customer (KYC) legislation and reduce fraud; aiding the medical industry to provide consent for hospital admissions and operations, and supporting work from home settings by allowing users to access corporate networks.

“Syndicates typically rely on collusion and insider knowledge of how a process works and then exploit any gaps,” says Comcorp CEO Paul Moss.

“The kind of fraudulent activities that Curata can prevent include, for example, a courier company which is delivering a credit card to a fraudster with a fake identity. Using Curata, the courier can match the face to the face on the registry to ascertain authenticity.”

Now, the partnership with Comcorpo will enable TPN Credit Bureau to use Curata’s biometrics to combat identity fraud in the rental market and to move towards a system where digital identity verification, express consent, and bank statements are available on one electronic platform.

The collaboration was explored in a video that was posted to YouTube by Comcorp last week.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | Comcorp Online | digital identity | face biometrics | fraud prevention | identity verification | KYC | onboarding | South Africa