ID4Africa LiveCasts: Mobile for Identity Management and Inclusive ID4D

March 9 & 23, April 13 & 27: 13:30 GMT

From the producers of the critically acclaimed “The Dark Side of Identity” Trilogy, get ready for yet another exciting and thought-provoking ID4Africa series focused on mobile for ID4D!

The Saga will begin by focusing on pro-poor policy and solutions (first two episodes) to explore the range of the possible and the enabling environment and technologies required to get there. It will then take a deep dive into the most promising use cases that hold disruptive potential (3rd episode) and finally it will explore (episode 4) the future of mobile identity in a pro-growth context.

We look forward to your joining the conversation. Please also invite others to attend!

Registration is free of charge but space to join live is limited. Click here to sign up.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | digital identity | ID4Africa | Identification for Development (ID4D) | identity management | webinar