Integrated Biometrics claims success in Uruguayan payments service deployment

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  Fingerprint Recognition
The fingerprint scanners from Integrated Biometrics are having the intended effect of improving both security and convenience for payments over a previous process in which store cashiers were forced to carry out identity verification for each customer, according to a new case study.

IB’s Uruguayan partner CommandLine began providing the biometric solution to Redpagos for secure payments at over 450 locations across the country last August. Those locations process more than 7 million transactions from over 1 million people on average per month.

A new case study from Integrated Biometrics on the early responses to the deployment explains that the financial service provider wanted a scanner that was FBI-certified and delivered high-speed responses, among other requirements. Through CommandLine, Redpagos selected IB’s Light-Emitting Sensor (LES) technology for the upgrade, and the biometrics provider emphasizes the scanner’s small size and durability as other important features to the project’s success.

Customers use Columbo Desktop FAP 30 scanners found at every Redpagos location to verify their identity against the Dirección Nacional de Identificación Civil (DNIC) national civil registry database.

