New automotive biometrics solutions in development from Forward Thinking, GM, Nexcom

A number of technology-focused companies have announced new biometrics solutions for automotive applications. Forward Thinking Systems has upgraded its DriveShield application, General Motors (GM) has showcased the concept of a self-driving cocoon with biometric features, and Nexcom has partnered with Hailo on a new artificial intelligence vehicular telematics solution.

Forward Thinking upgrades DriveShield

Forward Thinking Systems has upgraded its DriveShield application to include biometric driver authentication AI capabilities and a new learning management system (LMS).

The new features aim to reduce the complexity of day-to-day fleet operations by providing managers with a hands-off approach to both managing and coaching their drivers.

More specifically, commercial fleets will now be able to utilize advanced AI facial recognition to identify drivers on the road, as well as to detect smoking, distracted driving, driving fatigue, cell phone use, and other behavior.

The ensuing data will also be available to drivers in a dedicated daily scorecard within the DriveShield app.

GM hints at self-driving cocoon with biometric capabilities

An article by Axios has summed up GM’s efforts in creating vehicles featuring a self-driving cocoon with biometric capabilities.

The piece by transportation expert Joann Muller mentions the recent family of self-driving luxury concept Cadillac vehicles unveiled by GM at CES 2022, together with the technologies they may integrate.

Among them would be biometric data and AI to “read passengers’ mood and personalize their journey.”

These readings, according to Muller, would be taken by biometric sensors detecting the passengers’ heart rates and temperatures to measure stress levels.

Other cutting-edge technologies mentioned in the piece include eye gaze-based navigation, haptic controls, and augmented reality (AR).

Nexcom partners with Hailo on AI vehicular telematics solution

Called VTC 1021, the new solution is powered by the Intel Atom x5-E3940 processor and integrates the Hailo-8 AI accelerator module, designed to improve the performance of in-vehicle computers.

The companies said VTC 1021 will facilitate operational efficiency in public transit and fleet management, including enhanced capabilities such as ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

Additionally, the new component will enable a wide number of telematics applications, including in infotainment, fleet management, ANPR (LPR), and mobile video surveillance.

By pairing up AI with face biometrics, automakers will be able to leverage VTC 1021 to create solutions capable of detecting driver drowsiness, monitoring occupants and pedestrians, and providing collision-avoidance capabilities.

Similar technologies were also utilized by LG Electronics as part of the company’s face biometrics-based ignition solution.

