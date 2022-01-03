LG Electronics ignition system, Precise Biometrics automotive licensing deals unveiled

Car owners may soon be able to start up their cars using a face biometrics ignition solution rather than their car keys.

This is possible thanks to the development of a system by LG Electronics which enables a car owner to start their car by having their facial expressions and finger movements recognized using in-built cameras, reports Digitimes.

Explaining how the system works, the report states that the car owner’s specific body parts are captured with one camera, and informs adjustments by the other camera, which captures their iris and other biometric characteristics. The car owner can then start up their cars and make certain controls to it using facial expressions and hand gestures.

The report adds that the system is able to detect if a driver is tired or abruptly takes ill, from their facial and hand gestures as they drive.

A patent for the solution which LG Electronics applied for from the U.S Intellectual Property Office and the Korean Intellectual Property Office was recently published, Digitimes writes, citing a report by Chosun Biz.

Precise seals biometrics deals with ODMs

Precise Biometrics, meanwhile, will provide its proprietary fingerprint biometric algorithms for different automotive use cases following the conclusion of two licensing agreements with Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs).

According to an announcement, the deal will see the company provide its Precise BioMatch solution for different applications including for modifications on driver settings in vehicles.

Per the deals, Precise will collect an upfront payment of nearly SEK 9 million (about US$900,000), while expecting royalties in the future for the number of sensors it will be deployed with, and from recurring fees for support and maintenance of the system, the announcement states.

“Fingerprint recognition for enabling a convenient way to provide a tailor-made experience for the driver where You are the Key is a natural step in the development of next generation vehicles. We are thus very pleased to sign these agreements to drive convenience and security for the car industry. It is furthermore an important strategic move for us as it will enable a more strengthened and diversified revenue base within our business area Algo,” says Precise CEO Stefan K. Persson.

The solution is designed for a customized driving experience, and the company says the developments set it on the path to expansion in the algorithm business area with new fingerprint-based applications.

Precise announced a biometrics collaboration with automation solutions building company Compare-IT last month.

