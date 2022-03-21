NextGate acquired by Lyniate, releases interoperable digital ID solution for healthcare

Digital identity solutions provider NextGate has entered a new definitive merger agreement with Lyniate, a company focusing on healthcare data interoperability.

The move is aimed at strengthening the interoperability stack Lyniate offers by adding several digital identity capabilities, including value-based care, patient and consumer engagement initiatives, payer-provider collaboration, and regulatory compliance. The companies refer to strong demand for interoperability solutions to provide assurance of the quality of data while enabling organizations to share it.

“The industry seeks interoperability solutions that integrate data and increase confidence in the meaning of that data as well. This is necessary to facilitate clinician satisfaction and improve patient experiences,” explains Lyniate CEO Erkan Akyuz. “Cross-organizational information sharing is essential to success in the evolving healthcare landscape. As the industry evolves, we are evolving with it.”

“Lyniate and NextGate are a natural combination as the two companies offer highly mature solutions for accurately and effectively sharing information across the entire healthcare ecosystem,” said Andy Aroditis, CEO and co-founder of NextGate. “We are looking forward to joining Lyniate and bringing the benefits of our solutions to our respective customer bases and continuing to advance the progress of healthcare interoperability with new solutions that combine the best of both platforms and make it easy for organizations to hand off their information-sharing initiatives to us.”

The terms of the merger were not disclosed.

NextGate releases digital ID solution Verify

Days after announcing the company’s acquisition by Lyniate, NextGate unveiled the release of a new Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) feature called Verify.

The tool is designed to achieve “100 percent patient data accuracy” and eliminate data discrepancies by including patients in the verification process.

“Healthcare organizations have been increasingly investing in patient engagement strategies as they move toward a more consumer-friendly approach to care,” says NextGate Co-founder and Chief Technical Officer Dan Cidon. “Our goal with Verify is to leverage that transition and use it to improve the quality of identity data within our EMPI. This will help organizations streamline their services and improve patient satisfaction.”

The release of the new feature comes almost a year after Cidon highlighted the relevance of digital passports in healthcare in a guest post on Biometric Update. In a subsequent post, the NextGate CTO made the case for using smartphones to achieve a “frictionless patient experience.”

acquisitions | biometrics | digital identity | healthcare | identity management | interoperability | Lyniate | NextGate | patient identification