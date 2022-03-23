Opportunities in defense AI, biometrics announced by Paravision, BSI

Paravision has been awarded a Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) to provide the artificial intelligence expertise it has acquired in developing facial recognition and computer vision algorithms to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). Under the agreement, Paravision will support the DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center’s (JAIC’s) Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID) program.

The company will contribute its expertise in complex AI systems and machine learning models, and in particular those with what the company refers to as ‘rigorous data requirements.’

JAIC’s DRAID program has a total value of up to $241 million, according to the company announcement.

The selection process by JAIC centered AI ethics, Paravision says, pointing to its ethics committee and low false non-match rates across demographics in NIST face biometrics testing.

“We have integrated ethics into our processes every step of the way, from product development to use case review, to delivering solutions for mission-critical government applications,” comments Paravision President and COO Benji Hutchinson. “We were delighted to see that the DoD is putting a major effort into vetting vendors based on both AI ethics and operational excellence. We look forward to supporting the JAIC and keeping the USA and our armed forces at the forefront of excellence in AI.”

BSI scores deal to supply defense contractor

Biometric Signature ID (BSI) has been awarded a supplier contract for its BioTect-ID with an unnamed defense contractor.

BioTect-ID is a biometric gesture recognition solution for Windows devices launched in 2019.

“This contract confirms that BSI solutions can meet the most stringent requirements of the defense industry for highly secure gesture biometric authentication” states Jeff Maynard, CEO of Biometric Signature ID. He adds; “The simple change from typing to writing your password prevents imposter log-in to your devices and accounts, and prevents theft. Users create a four-character password with their finger or mouse on a drawing pad that appears at log-in on your device. As you create your password, your distinct biometric writing patterns including angle, speed, length, order etc. are compared to your initial enrollment template. When your unique pattern does not match, imposters are stopped from accessing devices and accounts. Writing four characters is all it takes to keep your data and records safe.”

The company also announced a contract with the U.S. GSA earlier in the month.

