Qualcomm, Anviz each release AI-powered smart cameras

Qualcomm adds an IoT smart camera processor with support for face biometrics to its line of intelligent security and safety tools alongside Anviz’ debut of a surveillance system based on analysis at the network edge and management in the cloud.

Qualcomm debuts smart camera processor at ISC West

Qualcomm showcased a smart camera processor named QCS7230 at the International Security Conference and Exposition (ISC West) that expands its Vision Intelligence Platform portfolio to cities, enterprises, and public spaces.

“Today’s cameras require superior connectivity and interoperability, powerful edge computing and AI capabilities in addition to protections for security and privacy – all of which Qualcomm Technologies is uniquely suited to provide,” says Siddhartha Franco, director, business development, Qualcomm Technologies. “Qualcomm Technologies’ expansive portfolio of smart camera solutions make it easier for businesses and entities looking to deploy smart cameras to support a variety of use cases across industries from creating safer communities to informing better business decisions.”

The processor will support improved AI inferencing on the edge combined with real-time edge computing, AI, machine learning, and analytics to strengthen its security and operation capabilities for public spaces, cities, and enterprises.

A graphic showing smart camera solutions providers in Qualcomm’s ecosystem accompanying the announcement includes CyberLink’s FaceMe facial recognition platform.

Qualcomm sees the QCS7230 as part of a trend for smart cameras moving towards an IoT as a Service (IoTaaS) business model over the conventional Video Management Software (VMS) model. The company says it will also accelerate edge AI services to aid in the deployment of smart cameras and IoT devices for video collaboration, access control, enterprise and home security, 360-degree cameras, dash cameras, and wearable cameras, among other services. Qualcomm’s progress in edge AI also includes the development of edge AI chips, which have potential for biometric video processing applications.

A commercial-ready version of the processor known as the TurboX QCS7230 SOM is available for purchase, granting developers and manufacturers the opportunity to develop smart cameras and intelligent IoT devices across multiple applications.

Anviz launches cloud video surveillance solution

Anviz, a China-based security systems and biometrics provider, has unveiled its AI-powered IntelliSight video surveillance product with cloud computing integration.

The IntelliSight is powered by the AWS cloud computing system and features a system on a chip (SOC) with a neural processing unit (NPU) that can reach two tera operations per second (TOPS) that enables AI-driven features such as motion detection and body detection, vehicle detection, cross-line detection, and abnormal sound alerts.

Anviz says it is an open platform where all cameras and network video recorders (NVR) are compatible with ONVIF protocols. A full SDK is also available for integration with third-party intercom systems, alarm systems, and access control systems.

Article Topics

Anviz Global | biometrics | biometrics at the edge | edge AI | facial recognition | Qualcomm | video analytics | video surveillance