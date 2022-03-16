SAFR facial recognition integrated with physical security platform in Dubai

RealNetworks is providing its SAFR facial recognition to a subsidiary of a Dubai public agency for integration into its Integrated Physical Security Platform (IPSP), according to an Emirates News Agency (WAM) announcement.

Moro Hub, a subsidiary of the digital arm of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has signed a memorandum of understanding with RealNetworks to implement the SAFR face biometrics engine and additional computer vision capabilities.

The partnership gives Moro Hub accurate, fast and unbiased facial recognition, according to the announcement, for its platform providing access control and security analytics.

“Our partnership with RealNetworks is a key step towards accelerating our efforts to elevate the security services in the country, to promote, preserve and enhance smart living and seamless business operations,” comments Mohammad bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

Moro Hub’s next-generation hosting capabilities provide flexibility and reduce bandwidth and compute resource requirements for SAFR’s facial recognition, the company says.

“This partnership aims at setting new standards for the security implementations in the region. We at RealNetworks take pride in partnering with Moro Hub, the fastest growing digital entity in the region, with a clear objective to bringing cutting-edge technologies to the client’s fingertips,” says Walter Candelu, VP Middle East, RealNetworks.

