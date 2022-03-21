Spectrum Bullpen and Creatrix to refine fingerprint biometrics for US DoD

U.S. cyber defense consultancy Spectrum Bullpen will partner with subcontractor Creatrix on a six-month contract to improve the quality of fingerprint biometrics held by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Spectrum Bullpen says it was awarded a nearly $200,000 contract by the U.S. Army Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) to work on the Modular Quality Assessment and Data Cleaning Pipeline (MQADCP) for the Project Management Office for Department of Defense (DoD) Biometrics. The company will partner with Creatrix as the “biometric consultant,” as Spectrum Bullpen provides AI and ML solutions for characterizing biometric data for the DoD Automated Biometric Identification System (DoD ABIS). The two companies aim to identify low-quality fingerprint images in the DoD database and characterize problem areas associated with the modality.

The research contract intends to improve the quality of fingerprint biometrics, as well as the speed and accuracy of data recognition. This will reduce the workload of decision-making from the examination team, Spectrum Bullpen says.

The work is Phase I of a continuing program that will last six months and finish in September 2022. Upon completion, Spectrum Bullpen and Creatrix will send feasibility studies to the DoD for approval of further funding and development.

The award is just the latest biometric upgrade initiative the DoD has taken up in recent years. The department announced plans to expand its ABIS program with improvements on its face-matching program through AI and ML.

Other biometrics firms winning SBIR contracts include Clearview AI and Identity Strategy Partners.

