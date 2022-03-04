Turkish biometric system developed by Biyoteksan issues 2M digital ID documents

Turkey’s centralized National Biometric Data Management System has issued more than two million digital ID documents since its launch less than two months ago, RaillyNews reports, including Turkish Republic ID cards, driver’s licenses, and passports.

Developed by Biyoteksan with software company Havelsan’s engineering capabilities, the system currently utilizes fingerprint scanning, but the Turkish government confirmed other biometrics will be added in the future, including palm prints, face recognition, voice, and iris recognition.

The domestic fingerprint recognition system was deployed in seven provinces within the scope of the General Directorate of Population and Citizenship Affairs in January.

According to RaillyNews, the Turkish General Directorate of Security, the Gendarmerie General Command and the Coast Guard Command have also deployed the fingerprint biometric system to identify fingerprints taken from crime scenes.

Moving forward, Turkey intends to use the system to bring all its biometric data together via the National Biometric Data System and National Biometric Data Center under the auspices of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

However, the move has caused unease amidst some privacy advocates, as the authoritarian leaders of Turkey have reportedly used facial recognition algorithms to identify anti-government protestors in the past.

