BIO-key, Ping Identity each add enterprise IAM distribution partners

BIO-key has allied with 3Eye Technologies on biometrics to widen its market reach, and Ping Identity and TD Synnex collaborate to bring digital identity solutions to IT customers in the U.S. and Canada.

BIO-key joins hands with 3Eye to extend market for IAM solutions

BIO-key has partnered with mobile, security, and digital identity technology distributor 3Eye Technologies to bring its ‘Identity-Bound Biometrics’ (IBB) solutions for identity and access management to potential customers in finance and local government.

3Eye’s network of value-added resellers and managed service providers will grow the scope of BIO-key’s channel sales and marketing to increase awareness about its IBB solutions.

BIO-key emphasizes its intent to expand into banking, finance, and local government, according to Fred Corsentino, chief revenue officer of BIO-key.

Reid Estreicher, vice president of business development at 3Eye Technologies, says about the partnership, “Cybersecurity is obviously top of mind for every organization, and BIO-key’s IAM solutions are some of the most flexible and diverse in the industry, allowing our sales team to ‘tailor’ authentication platforms for their customers.”

Estreicher notes new cybersecurity insurance guidelines that require multi-factor authentication to maintain coverage. He says that BIO-key is “a trusted leader in this area and will help us address the organic need within the market,” and is “the only IAM provider that offers Identity-Bound Biometrics, which are ideally suited for 3Eye Technologies’ customers across multiple industries.”

Ping Identity and TD Synnex collaborate on security

Ping Identity and TD Synnex, an IT distributor and solutions aggregator, will work alongside each other in a partnership to reinforce security for customers in the U.S. and Canada.

As part of the deal, TD Synnex will be a global distribution resource in the Ping Identity Global Partner Network, delivering IAM solutions to patch security breaches and increase productivity for enterprises. Ping Identity strengthens its channel strategy with TD Synnex’s global distribution capabilities, while TD Synnex amplifies its solutions portfolio in identity management products with Ping’s behavioral biometrics, identity orchestration and other capabilities.

“Expanding our global channel strategy is a key initiative for the company. TD Synnex will greatly enhance our world-class distribution network as an innovative, award-winning partner who will help our customers and channel partners maximize the value of their IT investments,” says Beth Drew, vice president of channel sales at Ping Identity. “The partnership will deliver identity security solutions to the market in a way that allows our partners to leverage their existing relationships with TD Synnex.”

