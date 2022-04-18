Clear reaches 12M members, brings expedited biometric lanes to Palm Springs airport

Clear says it deployed its biometric identity verification technology to help speed up lines at Palm Spring International Airport (PSP) for passengers anticipating the music and bustle at Coachella with their biometric identity verification technology.

“With travel surging back and the tourism industry continuing to rebound, Clear is proud to provide our trusted and secure identity technology to help visitors and locals in the Coachella Valley get back to what they love doing in a seamless, predictable way,” says Clear CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. “The staff at PSP and the City of Palm Springs share Clear’s commitment to innovation and service, and we’re proud to partner with them to make travel more convenient and more predictable.”

In a separate announcement, Clear says as of April 15, 2022, it has 12 million total cumulative enrollments across its platform. That represents subscriber growth of over 300 percent in less than three years, based on mid-2019 figures.

Clear offers touchless identity verification at a kiosk with an individual’s face and iris biometrics. After verification, a Clear ambassador moves members through the dedicated lane and directly to TSA security, speeding the passenger through airport lines.

In a press release, Clear claims the integration of its biometric identity verification with PSP will create 17 jobs and generate an economic impact of $1.7 million for the Coachella Valley.

The partnership with PSP adds to Clear’s list of airport clients, with the company announcing contracts or tests at airports in Los Angeles, Seattle, Newark, Charleston, Orlando, and Calgary, alongside possible clients in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Peru, and Canada with its acquisition of Argentinian virtual line-up and appointments provider Whyline.

