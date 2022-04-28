Idemia releases new biometric ID Screen 60 tablet

Idemia has released a new biometric tablet with multi-modal data capture and verification capabilities.

The device, the ID Screen 60, offers a larger fingerprint sensor when compared to its predecessor, which enables a ten-print capture, as well as a built-in smartcard and passport reader.

“We are happy to present ID Screen 60, Idemia’s stunning new multi-application biometric tablet with a large FAP60 sensor for fast and accurate tenprint acquisition,” comments Idemia VP of Marketing Nicolas Raffin in a LinkedIn post.

The tablet features a 12,000mAh battery, which can reportedly be charged from 10 to 80 percent in less than two hours, and IP65 ingress protection to make it resistant to harsh operating conditions.

“Idemia’s latest biometric tablet enables a ten-print capture with a large fingerprint sensor making it the perfect solution for many government and enterprise use cases,” the firm wrote in a separate announcement.

Among those, Idemia confirmed the ID Screen 60 can be used for mass enrollment, identity authentication, entry/exit scenarios, border control, law enforcement, and eKYC (Electronic Know Your Customer).

Idemia ID Screen 60

Article Topics

biometric enrollment | biometric sensors | biometrics | enterprise | fingerprint readers | IDEMIA | identity verification | mobile biometrics | tablets