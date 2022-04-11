Imprivata acquires SecureLink with PE investment to address enterprise digital identity gaps

Imprivata is bringing access management and security firm SecureLink into its healthcare-focused portfolio, supported by an investment from private equity firm Thoma Bravo to unify the companies’ offerings as a single-source platform for enterprise digital identity.

“If organizations are serious about securing third party identities and access, they need solutions specifically designed for the challenge,” says Gus Malezis, CEO of Imprivata. “SecureLink uniquely addresses these critical, but often overlooked and vulnerable points of access, and we’re thrilled to offer our customers the leading solution to this challenge.”

Imprivata says the integration of SecureLink will create a single-vendor platform to manage and secure enterprise and third-party digital identities. A press release from the Lexington-based company mentions pressure on healthcare and mission-critical organizations to secure their workflows against the threat of cyberattacks. The company says the combined data science capabilities will enable customers to automate identity systems, which unlocks significant operational efficiencies and can defend against security threats.

Biometric facial liveness detection from Aware was added to Imprivata’s EPCS solution last year to support remote and mobile healthcare services.

Patrick Tickle, CEO of SecureLink, comments, “The importance of protecting digital identities has never been greater. The combined organization creates a holistic set of capabilities that enable the secure and efficient use of digital identities, while providing visibility and control of how they are used.”

The SecureLink acquisition was made possible with an addition strategic investment in Imprivata from Thoma Bravo, a private equity firm which already held a stake in Imprivata.

Scott Crabill, a managing partner at Thoma Bravo, says about the investment, “Our long-term partnership with Imprivata reflects our passionate belief in the business-enabling power of security in the digital future.”

Thoma Bravo did not disclose figures in the investment, but did say that Cove Hill Partners, SecureLink’s existing majority investor, will retain a minority stake in the combined company. Thoma Bravo acquired Imprivata in 2016 with an approximately $544 million transaction. The investment firm reportedly considered offloading Imprivata before putting a prospective sale on hold in 2020.

“Since our initial investment in Imprivata in 2016, the company has successfully delivered on both its organic and inorganic initiatives, and we look forward to continuing to support its strong growth trajectory for years to come,” says Andrew Almeida, a partner at Thoma Bravo.

Thoma Bravo also acquired cybersecurity company SailPoint Technologies in a $6.12 billion deal, according to Reuters. The newswire says the deal underscores the rising interest in cybersecurity with the growing prevalence of remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic and threats from the Russia-Ukraine war that have led to a spike in cyberattacks.

