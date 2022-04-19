Incode, Finnovant, Ping Identity add talent in business development, research

AuthID.ai adds to board biometrics experience

Biometrics and digital identity technology providers including Incode, Finnovant and Ping Identity have added new expertise to their executive ranks, the first two to further business development and the latter for research and development.

Elsewhere among industry appointments, authID.ai has added biometrics experience with former Clear Chief Platform Officer and NBC Universal Executive Joe Trelin to its board of directors to utilize his experience innovating identity services, managing technology products, and developing platforms, according to a company announcement.

Incode gets new VP of Business Development

Identity management expert Allen Ganz has announced his coming to Incode as the company’s next vice president of Business Development, according to a post on his LinkedIn account.

While in the role, Ganz says he will be “building strategic partnerships and channels, exploiting the potential of our cutting-edge digital identity capabilities in the market.”

“I am grateful for the warm welcome and look forward to building upon the successes and innovation developed by this amazing team. The possibilities are endless,” he wrote.

Ganz brings biometrics experience from his time with NEC Corporation of America and NEC Corporation. To the team he is leaving behind, Ganz said: “thank you for the many wonderful experiences pushing facial recognition and digital identity into new use cases and frontiers.”

Finnovant’s new VP to drive development, sales

Stephen Fitzpatrick, formerly of Cellusys Corporation, is the new VP of Business Development and Sales for the EMEA Region at Finnovant, the company has disclosed in a press release.

Among other things, Fitzpatrick is expected to oversee business development and sales in EMEA markets for the company’s emerging tech and blockchain solutions in the domains of financial services, governance, IoT, healthcare and more, with a focus on improving digital security for customers.

With huge experience in IoT and the mobile industry, the new executive will also help increase Finnovant’s market shares and expand its customer-base.

Finnovant CEO and founder, Brian Maw, said: “I am very excited for Stephen Fitzpatrick to join the Finnovant team. As we continue to scale our services and grow the business in the EMEA region, our new hires will provide great value to help us to become one of the leading blockchain and IoT platforms.”

Ping Identity brings in tech veteran to lead R&D team

Rakesh Thaker has been announced as the new Ping Identity SVP and chief development officer, with the responsibility to lead the company’s Research and Development arm across the world.

According to a company announcement, Thaker will take over from Peter Burke and he will use his experience from both private and public companies to position Ping’s R&D organization on a new trajectory.

Thaker is coming from Cisco, where as vice president of Enterprise Networking, he was responsible for overseeing a global R&D team.

Kris Nagel, chief operating officer at Ping Identity said of the appointment: “Rakesh’s deep knowledge in SaaS and security will be critical as we continue to enhance identity-based solutions that provide our customers with seamless digital experiences. We’re grateful for Peter Burke’s invaluable leadership to date and look forward to a bright future with Rakesh on board.”

The appointee himself expressed excitement in joining Ping: “The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation across the board. In this world of remote access from anywhere to everything, identity is fundamental to trust and core to a good security strategy. I’m excited to join the Ping Identity team to continue our focus on enabling organizations to seamlessly deliver secure digital experiences for employees, partners, and customers.”

