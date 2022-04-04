NtechLab moves into Bangladesh with facial recognition partnership

Russian facial recognition developer NtechLab is partnering with Bangladesh’s Ribat Metatech to promote its biometric offering to the South Asian country, according to United News of Bangladesh.

At a press conference, Pavel Borisov, head of business development and sales in South Asia for NtechLab, endorsed its facial recognition technology for government, law enforcement, and security services. NtechLab says its FindFace video face biometrics can identify wanted individuals in a database and notify the police in seconds. The company also suggest its use for retail stores, exhibition halls, and trade centers for audience analytics such as crowd sizes, demographics like age and gender, time spent at the facility, and whether the visitors are new or frequent visitors. Another suggested application is for access control and attendance management.

The continued growth of NtechLab internationally may face severe roadblocks as well as opportunities ahead with increased sanctions and boycotts on Russian businesses and companies due to the war in Ukraine.

Currently, Bangladesh does not participate in sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine, though many of the largest economies in the world do. NtechLab’s business is mostly concentrated in Russia, though it has entered Malaysia and India. Neither of those two countries have joined in the sanctions against Russia as well, granting the possibility of growing NtechLab clients in nations that have declined to participate in economic penalties.

However, expanding sanctions on Russian technology may drastically impact the AI, machine learning, and facial recognition industry of the country, according to Politico, posing another potential problem for NtechLab.

