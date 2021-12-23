FB pixel

Biometrics adoption pushes NtechLab onto Russia’s fastest-growing companies list

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Trade Notes
Biometrics adoption pushes NtechLab onto Russia’s fastest-growing companies list

NtechLab is included on a list of the 1,000 fastest-growing companies in Russia by the Atlanty business club and Smart Ranking, posting a revenue growth rate of nearly 1,500 percent for its face biometrics and computer vision technologies from 2017 to 2020.

The ‘Atlanty1000: Russia’s Fastest Growing Companies’ list is drawn from official data from more than 11,000 companies, based on earnings growth over the two previous full years.

“Without intelligent video analytics systems, a city cannot be smart and safe, and business cannot be competitive,” comments NtechLab CEO Andrei Telenkov. “Video analytics is already used in almost all industries, from industry to retail, and helps society and business respond to important incidents in a timely and efficient manner as well as informing accurate long-term strategic decision making.”

NtechLab’s biometric technology is being tested by several schools in Russia, and the company recently won a G20 Innovation League award for its biometrics research and development.

