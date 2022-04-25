Orbbec upgrades 3D camera with built-in AI for advanced applications, facial recognition

Orbbec has launched a new 3D camera with built-in artificial intelligence capabilities. The company claims a ten-times improvement in processing power to support advanced 3D applications like facial recognition.

The new Persee+ adds a specialized hardware accelerator for AI and machine learning applications to the company’s 3D imaging technology. The Amlogic A311D system on chip (SoC) processor includes four ARM A73 cores and two ARM A53 cores, plus neural processing unit (NPU) capabilities for AI inferencing.

The Astra+ structured light camera featured in the new solution provides RGB resolution of up to 1920 by 1080 pixels at 30 frames per second. The camera also includes upgraded Wi-Fi, 4GB or RAM and 32GB eMMC storage, and MicroSD support for additional storage.

Orbbec’s new camera has a sensing range of 0.6 to 8 meters, runs on Android or Linux, and a range of connectivity options.

Demand for facial recognition and touchless applications drove up Orbbec’s revenues by 50 percent in 2021.

“AI and machine learning applications have put increasing demands on both software and hardware. The Persee+ is the first 3D camera computer to respond with an onboard neural processing capability,” comments David Chen, co-founder and chief technology officer of Orbbec. “Our new product is a huge innovation that will facilitate multiple uses in robotics, security systems, healthcare and other fields.”

A customized software development kit is provided to Persee+ users to help with device integration.

Article Topics

3D cameras | AI | biometrics | facial recognition | Orbbec | research and development | SDK