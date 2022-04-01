Regula teases compact scanner for verifying biometric ID documents

Latvian company Regula will soon release a compact document authentication scanning device named the Regula 1030 that can authenticate current ID documents with embedded biometrics. According to the LinkedIn announcement the device will be available this autumn.

The Regula 1030 is said to detect radio-frequency identification (RFID) chips and define whether it is an A or B type in any biometric document through its magnification capabilities that can see microprinting and fragments of nanoprinting. The device can verify documents using a variety of light sources, namely: white (incident, oblique), coaxial white, UV (254, 310, 365, 400 nm) and high-intensity IR 980 nm, Regula says.

It also can verify and examine a wide range of documents such as passports, ID cards, travel documents, visa stamps and seals for mechanical and chemical alterations, detect main security features in printing, compare sizes of objects, control the width of typographic lines, detect mechanical and chemical alterations in document structure, and examine documents in transmitted light.

Other documents that the Regula 1030 can scan include entry permits, banknotes, driver’s licenses, vehicle registration certificates and other vehicle related documents, signatures and handwriting fragments, revenue and special stamps, and securities.

The company says the Regula 1030 is ideal for traffic police, mobile border checkpoints, and currency exchange offices, as well as collectors. Its document database now includes templates for more than 10,000 different ID documents, according to a recent announcement.

Regula also updated its Face SDK in February to deliver its biometric face liveness checks to web browsers.

