Daon brings large-scale digital ID project experience to OIX community

Daon has become the latest member of the Open Identity Exchange (OIX), joining the effort to grow the universal digital ID community.

Clive Bourke, Daon’s president of the EMEA and APAC regions, says the Virginia-based biometrics provider views OIX as an “essential forum where the identity industry can work together to solve the challenges preventing the growth of digital identity in the UK. Daon has been a pioneer of identity technology for the last 20 years, particularly in binding identity to a person rather than an ID, and we are looking forward to continuing that work with our fellow OIX members to help shape the future of the digital identity market.”

It is a reason similar to the one given by ForgeRock when it announced joining OIX in June 2021.

Nick Mothershaw, chief identity strategist at OIX, says, “Daon supports some of the largest identity projects in the world and have played an essential role in moving the needle on identity and biometrics. The VeriFLY app means millions of individuals can prove they are COVID-safe to fly, so that airports continue to work efficiently whilst our health is protected. Their knowledge and achievement in the world of identity is impressive, which is why we are delighted to welcome Daon to our community of passionate members.”

OIX is now up to 63 member organizations, including ID scheme operators and government agencies as well as private sector technology providers.

With input from industry thought leaders in digital identity like the newly added Daon, OIX published a guide to ‘Trust Frameworks for Smart Digital ID’.

