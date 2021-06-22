ForgeRock joins OIX digital ID community, hires new CIO

Expanding the company’s reach in the US

Continuing its expansion and growth efforts, ForgeRock has recently joined the Open Identity Exchange (OIX) community to support digital ID adoption.

OIX focuses on the development of interoperable, trusted identities, and currently counts six executive members, including Barclays, Microsoft, and IAG.

The list of general members is much longer, however, and includes a number of biometric services providers, such as Acuant, Thales, and Yoti.

By joining OIX, ForgeRock will now contribute further to the UK’s efforts in the development of an interoperable digital identity framework.

“ForgeRock is thrilled to bring our expertise and technical capabilities to the work being undertaken by OIX and our fellow members,” commented Nick Caley, ForgeRock regional VP of UK and Ireland.

“The collaboration with the Government is laying the foundation that will underpin the UK’s economy, delivering efficient, safe, and trustworthy experiences that will make life easier for citizens,” he added.

ForgeRock appoints new CIO

ForgeRock has also recently appointed David Burden as the company’s Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Burden will now reportedly oversee IT operations, as well as providing strategic direction for the company’s enterprise digital ID systems.

He will also be in charge of delivering technology solutions to drive innovation and operational excellence to support ForgeRock’s scaling business and improve employee productivity and customer experience.

Before joining ForgeRock, Burden spent 20 years in the technology industry, working at companies like Apple, Hitachi, and Virgin Media, among others.

He will now report directly to John Fernandez, ForgeRock’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

“David has built an impressive career leading transformative IT initiatives and building high-performance teams at several of the world’s largest tech companies,” Fernandez said.

“As we continue to innovate and evolve our IT systems to support our growing employee base, David will drive our internal technology strategy to help us scale,” he concluded.

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | digital identity | ForgeRock | interoperability