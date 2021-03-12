IDmission and ForgeRock protect digital identity data with security certifications

ISO 27001 compliance and AICPA certification awarded

System security and the integrity of digital identity data are at the core of two recent certifications. While IDmission’ information security management system earned the globally recognized ISO 27001 certification, ForgeRock’s Identity Cloud earned the well-regarded SOC 2 compliance certification by the AICPA.

IDmission meets ISO 27001 system security standards

IDmission has announced it is now certified for ISO 27001:2013, assuring customers and partners that the company’s information management systems now officially comply with the global standards for best practices in information security management systems. At its core, the certification is a win for IDmission’s efforts to secure sensitive data like the four modalities of biometrics its technology supports.

“As a global leader in identity verification, we are committed to the protection of consumer data and ongoing risk management,” said Ashim Banerjee, CEO of IDmission. “We are proud that IDmission is now one of only a handful of organizations in the identity verification space to achieve this certification.”

IDmission demonstrated its success in providing end-to-end AI-powered digital identity solutions used in verification and authentication services. The ISO certification validated the efficacy of these measures in the company’s information security management system serving clients ranging from India to the United States.

ForgeRock Identity Cloud earns SOC 2 Type I enterprise data certification

ForgeRock announced the certification of its Identity Cloud platform to meet the Service Organization 2 (SOC 2) Type I requirements set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The third-party certification validates the company’s security for enterprise-grade customer data services in the cloud.

ForgeRock highlights the comprehensive, extensible, and customizable nature of its SaaS-delivered digital identity platform as its key strengths that set it apart in the industry. Identity Cloud allows clients to run their full IAM platforms on the cloud, further strengthening seamless on-site applications. Earning AICPAs SOC 2 Type 1 certification further reinforces Identity Cloud’s security, availability, and processing integrity. This certification follows ForgeRock’s recent award of the overall leader in a platform analyst report published by the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM).

Forge Rock Chief Information Security Officer Russ Kirby said, “ForgeRock is committed to ensuring our customer’s data is managed with the highest standard of security and compliance. Our SOC 2 Type 1 certification is another significant achievement building on our ISO27001 program. It also reinforces our leadership position in the industry as a trusted partner to our customers and the nearly three billion identities under management globally.”

The company was also certified to ISO 27001 last September.

