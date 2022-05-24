Dermalog biometrics to power driver monitoring system through auto group partnership

Dermalog is partnering with Rheinmetall AG, a defense and automotive technology group, on a joint venture to supply advanced biometric technology to vehicle manufacturers for next-generation driver monitoring systems that can enhance road safety.

The new Rheinmetall Dermalog SensorTec GmbH will develop a system utilizing biometric technology to detect driver distraction and deliver a warning.

The announcement notes that distracted driving is blamed for 100,000 collisions and 500 deaths per year in Germany alone.

“The joint venture with Rheinmetall AG is now set to introduce biometrics into the field of automotive applications. The technology can offer real added value for vehicle safety and even has the potential to save lives when applied to effective driver monitoring,” says Günther Mull, founder and CEO of Dermalog.

Dermalog’s biometrics and AI expertise will be combined with Rheinmetall’s radar technology to develop the system, which will also monitor the rest of the vehicle’s cabin, offering additional features such as alerts if a child is left behind. Object recognition could warn occupants if they have left something behind.

“This joint venture is an important step forward in our transformation strategy that will allow us, in future, to offer cutting-edge technology in the fields of monitoring, authentication and safety to customers in the automotive and industrial sectors,” says Rene Gansauge, CEO of the Sensors and Actuators Division at Rheinmetall.

Dermalog’s biometric camera technology won a gold award from the German Design Council in 2021.

Article Topics

AI | automotive biometrics | biometrics | DERMALOG | monitoring | object recognition | Rheinmetall Dermalog SensorTec