e-con, Goodix launch 3D cameras for facial recognition, people counting, drones

German camera manufacturer e-con Systems and Chinese biometrics developer Goodix have each announced the launch of their latest time of flight cameras that can determine the time it takes for a wave to return to a sensor, and can be applied to 3D facial recognition.

e-Con debuts 3D depth camera with face biometric uses

e-con Systems released its DepthVista 3D time of flight camera to the market, with depth sensing applications that can be used for face biometric sensors and liveness detection.

The company says DepthVista is a depth camera can capture 640×480 depth maps at a frame rate of 30 frames per second at a maximum distance of six meters. It also does not require ambient illumination for optimal performance and performs depth calculations on the camera itself, rather than the application side. The 3D depth capture allows for use in automation and robots, but also face biometrics with anti-spoofing measures like presentation attack detection.

“Having depth data in addition to regular 2-dimensional RGB image throws up lot of opportunities in not only new age applications of robotic arms, autonomous mobile robots, etc, but also in traditional applications of patient/people monitoring or biometric authentication, where the additional depth attribute solves the hitherto unresolved problems and throws up lot of exciting new disruptive use cases,” says Ashok Babu, president of e-con Systems.

The DepthVista also counts people in a retail setting.

Goodix releases time of flight sensor

Fingerprint sensor and touchscreen manufacturer Goodix took a step into 3D time of flight sensors designed for smartphones and robots with facial recognition applications.

The Chinese company’s time of flight 3D sensing solution is said to use a time of flight image sensor and a laser driver for precise depth measurement. Besides autonomous solutions like drone aircraft obstacle avoidance and height measurement, Goodix says it can be used for facial recognition.

Three-dimensional facial recognition has gained traction as a form of face biometric capture due to being more precise and unaffected by lighting conditions.

“We have always emphasized the principle of growing together with customers,” said Sandy Hu, president of Goodix. “We have an unwavering focus on our core technologies of sensing, processing, connectivity, and security. And in these fields, we will continue to create powerful collaborations with industrial leaders and ecosystem partners. Our aim is to expand commercial implementations of these innovative technologies and to bring a more intelligent, and connected life for consumers around the world.”

Recently, Goodix announced its revenue and net profit struggled in the first quarter due to market competition, continuing supply chain constraints, a fall in demand for smartphones, and the war in Ukraine.

