FacePhi, Identos earn ISO compliance confirmation for crisis control, software quality

FacePhi and Identos gained compliance with the International Organization of Standardization (ISO) for service continuity through an emergency and meeting standards for software and client management, respectively.

FacePhi complies with crisis continuity standard from ISO

FacePhi announced it acquired ISO 22301 compliance, a standard for business continuity, security and resilience management, that ensures the company is prepared for continued service for customers even following a disruptive crisis.

The face biometrics company says it achieved maximum compliance with the standard by proving redundancy mechanisms in its systems, procedures, and resources, which demonstrates its service to its clients in digital identity verification. The ISO 22301 standard shows that FacePhi customers can retain the products and services offered by the company with a guarantee of recovery and maintenance despite incidents like a fire or flood that damages its facilities, or a pandemic, according to the announcement.

“Our Business Continuity Plan being recognised with this certification also places FacePhi at the forefront of the digital identity sector also in terms of solvency and organisational resilience, demonstrating maximum effort in investment to maintain guarantees of the service provided, regardless of any circumstances which may occur,” says Jorge Félix, quality and systems director of FacePhi.

FacePhi has also passed compliance testing for ISO/IEC 30107-3 Level 2 in March to demonstrate its face biometric system’s defence against identity fraud and impersonation attacks.

Identos gains ISO compliance with software, customer management

Canadian digital identity company Identos announced it met the ISO standard for its 9001 certification, ensuring the robustness of its software quality management.

The ISO 9001 certificate upholds a company’s consistency with products and services that meet customer needs and regulatory requirements, and a process for refining the systems and assurance of conformity to customer and regulatory requirements with its biometric software products.

Brion Muldoon, chief operating officer of Identos, says, “After a rigorous process, we are proud to have achieved this internationally recognized high caliber ISO certification. This certification aligns with Identos’ vision to enable organizations to innovate with confidence, compliance and agility. ISO 9001 provides the recognition that our software development processes are strong, and ensures that we are delivering quality products and services, which ultimately benefits our customers.”

The company also previously acquired ISO/IEC 27001 compliance for information security management, cybersecurity and privacy protection.

