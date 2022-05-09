Fingerprint Cards notches 500th registered patent

Fingerprint Cards says it has registered 500 patents worldwide, showing the pace of the company’s developments in biometric technology.

Recent wins for Fingerprint Cards include a U.S. biometrics patent for a manufacturing method for a capacitive fingerprint-sensing module that can be integrated in smart cards. The company has also extended its portfolio beyond capacitive biometrics sensors to an optical biometric sensor with angled mirrors imbedded in an active portion of a display, and touchless solutions, according to the announcement.

The company says its patent portfolio extends from sensors to hardware packaging, algorithms and biometric image processing and systems as native biometrics in PCs, payment cards and access cards proliferate.

“Since the start 25 years ago, we have had a passion for innovative biometric solutions, creating products that enable secure and smooth identification and authentication,” comments Pontus Jägemalm, CTO of Fingerprint Cards. “Our customers expect products that are modern, innovative and secure, and continuous innovation and product development is crucial for maintaining and strengthening our competitiveness in this global industry. I am proud of my smart and skilled colleagues that brought us to this milestone.”

