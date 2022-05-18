Force 5, Causeway each expand biometric verification for industrial workplaces

Force 5, a Miami, Florida-based utilities solutions provider, detailed a facial recognition platform to verify individuals in a power utility environment. Across the Atlantic, UK-based Causeway Donseed announces a construction industry customer win for its biometric labour management tablet.

Force 5 launches face biometrics platform for power utilities

Force 5 has launched a facial recognition platform for the power utility market to enforce security requirements for individuals entering facilities.

The company’s Gatekeeper platform uses face biometrics to verify the identities of employees and permitted individuals. Force 5 says Gatekeeper makes a more secure workplace as contractors can pass on QR codes to unpermitted individuals or badges can be passed at turnstiles, while facial recognition prevents such bypasses and is a more accurate validation method.

Gatekeeper is sold as an appliance kiosk and mobile kiosk, and can be modified to enforce company security policies, training requirements, NERC/CIP visitor-control, and OSHA, according to Force 5. The company suggests that it can serve as an unmanned validation method and reduces overhead costs, while also being compatible with other Force 5 authentication methods like fingerprint scanners.

“We offer the largest group of identifiers on the market,” declares Force 5 Vice President James Evelyn. “The addition of facial recognition to our biometrics intake accessories strengthens the enforcement of our customers’ entry policies at every location across their company. Some customers are able to now automatically validate and enforce security and safety rules at unmanned sites for the first time.”

Causeway biometric time and attendance adopted by civil engineering firm

Causeway’s biometric tablet for workplace time and attendance monitoring designed for construction sites will be used by Quinn Groundworks and Construction to verify the identity of contractors as they enter and leave sites.

The tablet features an optical fingerprint sensor and facial recognition to biometrically verify the identities of workers and contractors who sign in and out of the location and record their time and attendance. The tablets are connected to a cloud-based labor management software solution that Quinn says will help them control costs, reduce time on-site, manage site safety, and keep online records of training certifications.

Accurate record-keeping has been a challenge for Quinn, with 10 sites of between 10 and 20 people working each day, prompting the turn to biometrics.

The civil engineering firm also values the centralized data provided by the system, according to the announcement.

In 2021, Causeway received a £120 million (approximately US$166.2 million then) investment to make strategic acquisitions and further develop its cloud platform for accelerated growth. It acquired cloud-based biometric time and attendance and access control solutions company Donseed in 2019.

