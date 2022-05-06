Idex Biometrics now a Preferred Partner in Infineon’s Security Partner Network

Norway-based Idex Biometrics has extended its long-standing biometrics collaboration with Germany-based Infineon, joining its Security Partner Network as a ‘Preferred Partner’ to make it easier for manufacturers to integrate their combined technologies.

The enhanced partnership means close cooperation with the technical and sales team of Idex and the technical specialists of Infineon to tailor Idex’s turnkey biometric payment card solution based on Infineon’s secure elements.

The partners have been working together on biometric payment cards since 2018.

“We are pleased to welcome Idex Biometrics as a Preferred Partner and to further strengthen our collaboration” states Tolgahan Yildiz, head of the Payment and Ticketing Solutions product line at Infineon. Idex Biometrics, with the Infineon reference design, is meeting the expanding demand for fast and convenient payments secured by authentication. We are providing the increased security and peace of mind consumers are asking for in their daily lives.”

“With increasing demand for biometric smart cards, deeper collaboration with Infineon and their partners within the ISPN ecosystem should further accelerate the market growth,” comments Vince Graziani, CEO of Idex Biometrics. “We already collaborate with JNet, another ISPN member, for JavaCard software development, and look forward to broadening our relationships, addressing customer demand for market-leading fingerprint authentication across a range of high-security applications, including payment cards, crypto wallets, and secure identification for access control.”

The two companies stepped up their collaborations with the development of a reference design for the architecture of next-generation biometric smart cards with Idex’ TrustedBio authentication module and Infineon’s SLC38 security controller in 2021.

