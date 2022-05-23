Innovatrics introduces new API for easy selfie biometrics integration

Innovatrics has updated its biometric Digital Onboarding Toolkit (DOT) with the addition of Digital Identity Service (DIS) API (application programming interface).

The new tool is designed to aid system integrators by simplifying the development of advanced biometric identity verification and management applications.

According to Innovatrics, through the Digital Identity Service API integrators will not have to develop complex code or architecture from scratch. Instead, they will be able to access identity management logic capabilities via a single server component.

In other words, all customer data gathered during an onboarding session will now be stored under a single entity ‘Customer.’ Consequently, the API will now return an onboarding result without the need for integrators to develop their own logic.

The Digital Identity Service API enables customer onboarding and face biometrics as its two main features.

The first capability will see customers provide their selfies and a photo of their ID, which will be checked for integrity. Based on the result, an onboarding score will be returned.

The second feature, on the other hand, provides biometric processing of face images for Innovatrics’ customers to support other use cases requiring face biometrics.

The firm will provide further details about the DIS API in a webinar taking place on May 24, 2022, at 11 am CEST.

The announcement comes days after Innovatrics unveiled a partnership with Blaize focusing on building facial recognition applications for physical access control and public security.

