Jamaica picks Thales to upgrade voter identification system with biometrics

Thales has been hired to modernize Jamaica’s electronic voter ID system, strengthening voter identification and authentication with fingerprint biometrics, reports the Jamaica Observer.

The diversified French manufacturer is supplying handheld mobile voter authentication terminals and fingerprint biometrics software. The Electronic Voter Identification System (EVIS) is also designed to enable maintenance of audit logs and the generation of statistical data, according to the Observer. Thales will support the training of personnel on managing the system.

Glasspole Brown, director of elections at Electoral Commission of Jamaica says the new system will “maintain the integrity of the electoral system.” Brown states that voter impersonation and individuals illicitly voting multiple times were common under the legacy system Thales is replacing.

Delivery of the hand-held fingerprint devices is expected in September, followed by a trial.

For the first quarter of 2022, ended in April, Thales reported gains in sales and order volume. The company announced it had deployed its technology in 15 different elections systems around the world as of last October.

In March, the Electoral Commission denied allegations that it was involved in improper biometric data sharing practices. The government said it does not sell or grant third-party access to its biometric database.

